NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
5. Washington Wizards (mock trade with POR) - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Considering that the Washington Wizards are in the very early stages of their rebuild, moving down has to be on the table for the team heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Especially considering this is a draft class that may not be on par with some of the others that we've seen recently. That door is opened with the Portland Trail Blazers who may try to make a splash near the top of the draft. With this deal, the Wizards still get one of the top prospects while also adding an additional second-round pick.
At this point, the Wizards should be willing to trade down if it does get the man an additional pick and another prospect (Matisse Thybulle) that they could use for their rebuild or even trade down the line for another asset. Even after making the deal, the Wizards are still able to snag Cody Williams, one of the most versatile wings in this year's draft class.
At the next level, Williams is likely going to be able to play multiple positions. If he can prove that he can continue to develop on the offensive end, Williams has the chance to be an All-Star level player in the NBA.