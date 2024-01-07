NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
6. Memphis Grizzlies - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
After getting off to a fast start with Ja Morant back in the lineup, the Memphis Grizzlies have once again continued to show fatal inconsistencies over the last week. So much so that it's led to the belief that perhaps the Grizzlies aren't going to be able to climb out of the early-season hole that they managed to find themselves in. If that does end up being the case, there's a very strong chance that Memphis has a top-10 pick in this year's draft.
That could be labeled as both good and bad for the Grizzlies. On one hand, it would represent a huge step back for the team. But, on the other, it would be an opportunity for the team to find another potential supporting star for Morant. One player that would have to be on the Grizzlies' radar at this point in the draft is Ja'Kobe Walter.
As one of the most dynamic offensive players in this draft class, Walter is averaging 16 points and four rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Baylor Bears so far this season. He would be an intriguing running mate for Desmond Bane and Morant.