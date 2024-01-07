NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
7. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
With a second top-10 pick, depending on how the season plays out for the retooling Toronto Raptors, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the San Antonio Spurs to explore doubling down on the wing position. After already taking Zaccharie Risacher earlier in this mock draft, Isaiah Collier could be in play for the Spurs. He's more of a guard than a forward but there's no question that his size and athleticism will give him the opportunity to play all over the floor at the next level.
The Spurs will head into the offseason with the opportunity to emerge as one of the biggest surprise teams in the league in 2024-25. If they can push the right buttons during the offseason, there's a chance the Spurs' young core ends up taking the league by storm in the not-so-distant future.
Fourteen games into his freshman season at USC, Collier is averaging 15 points and four assists on 49 percent shooting from the field. His sub-30 percent shooting from 3-point range leaves much to be desired, but that's certainly something that could improve as the talent and coaching around him does.