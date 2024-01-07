NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
8. Chicago Bulls - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
With roughly a month before the NBA Trade Deadline, all eyes continue to fall squarely on the Chicago Bulls. There's an expectation around this team that suggests they're going to be extremely active heading into the deadline and that their actions at the deadline will set them up for an almost equally active offseason. Heading into the NBA Draft, if Ron Holland is available late in the top 10, the Bulls shouldn't hesitate.
All chatter aside, if the Bulls are able to land Holland late in the top 10, they should run up to turn in their draft card. With where Chicago is likely to select in this year's draft, Holland is somewhat of a best-case scenario for this team. Plus, he'd be a great next step for this team as they attempt to retool their roster sans Zach LaVine.
In 15 games played for the G League Inginte so far this season, Holland is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 47 percent shooting from the field. He's still struggling with his 3-point shot or the lack of one, and that's certainly something to keep an eye on as we draw closer and closer to the official pre-draft process.