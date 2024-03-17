NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
11. Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Still a very raw prospect and a somewhat limited offensive player at this point in his development, Yves Missy is a big man to keep an eye on heading into the NCAA Tournament. He's a big part of what makes the Baylor team go. What he's able to do to protect the pain on the defensive end is not something that should be overshadowed.
As a true 7-footer, Missi has the athleticism to make enough of an impact on the offensive end on the floor without having much of a honed skill set at this point in his career. That said, he needs to continue to show improvements on that end of the floor to be considered a legit first-round prospect heading into the NBA Draft.
As he prepares to make the transition to the NBA, Missi could be viewed as a defensive anchor with enough athleticism and natural skills to make a difference on both ends of the floor. If he does develop offensively, there's a good chance Missi could end up being one of the best bigs to come out of this year's draft class.