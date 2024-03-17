NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
10. Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
I generally find a difficult time in trying to project big men to the NBA. With how the position has continued to change over the last few seasons, trying to scout big men is a lot more difficult than it used to be. It's no longer post-moves, rebounding, and paint protection. There are so many more layers now and that's where a player like Donovan Clingan is almost impossible to project as he makes the transition to the NBA.
On paper, Clingan translates as a big rim-protector with limited upside on the offensive end of the floor. Does that mean he's a lock to be taken in the first round? We shall see. However, I have a feeling that one way or another, his draft stock is either going to be boosted or tanked with his performance in the NCAA Tournament.
In what is his sophomore season at UCONN, Clingan is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 64 percent shooting from the field. As a limited offensive player, I'm concerned about his long-term ability to be a starting center at the next level.