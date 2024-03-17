NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
9. Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
If the Kansas Jayhawks make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, there's a scenario in which Kevin McCullar Jr. is the one prospect on the team that ends up benefiting the most. As the leading scorer for the Jayhawks this season, McCullar is averaging 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. In a vacuum, he should be a first-round draft prospect.
However, because of inconsistency beyond the 3-point line, projecting where he's going to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft is almost impossible. The big question that NBA scouts will have to answer heading into the pre-draft process is whether McCullar's sudden emergence is sustainable as he makes the transition to the NBA.
But some of that can be answered in his potential run over the next couple of weeks (hopefully) and then in the pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if McCullar is a late riser between now and June. It's a very real possibility.