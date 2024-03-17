NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
8. Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Duke may not have the high-profile NBA Draft prospect that they usually have but one player on the team that has grown into that role at certain times this season is Kyle Filipowski. As a 7-footer with some offensive flare, he enters the pre-draft process as a prospect with some serious upside.
During his sophomore season at Duke, Filipowski is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's safe to say that his gamble to return for a second collegiate season has paid off as he's likely to be a lottery pick or, at the very least, selected in the top 20 of the NBA Draft.
How his skill set will translate is the big question. On paper, there's a place for Filipowski in the NBA. He's a 7-footer who has impressive ability on the offensive end of the floor while being "good enough" on defense. If he continues to grow into his frame, Filipowski could be an intriguing prospect in this year's draft class.