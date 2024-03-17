NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
7. Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
Arguably the most dynamic offensive player and biggest name in college basketball, all eyes will be on Tennessee and Dalton Knecht as many expect him to put on a show during the NCAA Tournament. During his third collegiate season, his first with Tennessee, Knecht is averaging 21 points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. There's not much that Knecht can't do on the offensive end of the floor and the Volunteers are going to go as far as he can take them.
From a draft standpoint, it'll be interesting to see where NBA scouts place the 23-year-old offensive-minded wing. While he doesn't have many holes offensively, that's an entirely different story on the other end of the court. He doesn't translate to be a good defender because of his lack of lateral speed and it's hard to see that changing much even as he continues to develop.
That said, I find it hard to believe Knecht won't be a lottery pick. His dynamic ability on the offensive end, even as simply a 3-point shooter, will be too good to pass up after the first 10-12 selections.