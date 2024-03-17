NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
6. Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Ja'Kobe Walter is the next Baylor guard who could end up being selected early on in the 2024 NBA Draft. Walter has been impressive on the offensive end this season even despite the concerns when it comes to his overall efficiency. Walter has proven that he could be a difference-making offensive player and find his spots outside of the system - which is an underrated trait for prospects to have this early in their development.
During his freshman season at Baylor, Walter is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. Beyond his offensive efficiency concerns, he has left much to be desired as a playmaker and there are long-term questions about his ability to defend at a high level in the NBA.
But if Walter proves that he can be good enough on the offensive end, those concerns may not matter much. Short of a complete failure in the NCAA Tournament or in the pre-draft process, the expectation is that Walter is in line to be a lottery pick.