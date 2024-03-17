NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
5. Devin Carter, G, Providence
One of the most productive players in college basketball, Devin Carter is likely going to get some lottery consideration ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. A 6-foot-3 experienced college player, Carter has the potential to be a difference-maker right away. In his second season at Providence (third overall in the collegiate ranks), Carter is averaging 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
As more experienced college prospects begin to make more waves at the pro level, there's a chance that Carter could be viewed as a better prospect than in past years. If that does end up being the case, it's easy to see why he could be taken in the top 20. Even though Carter seems like a strong prospect on paper, there are concerns about his offensive consistency. He truly broke out this season but there's no guarantee his shooting numbers this season are sustainable.
But if he continues to prove his shooting abilities this week and then in the pre-draft workouts, Carter could very well continue this rising trend up draft boards.