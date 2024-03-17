NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
4. Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
Over the course of his freshman season at Connecticut, Stephon Castle has emerged as one of the most polarizing highly touted NBA Draft prospects. Considering that UCONN is expected to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, there's a chance that Castel begins to separate himself into the upper tier of this year's draft class. On paper, there's no reason why Castle shouldn't be considered one of the top prospects in this year's class. He has great size, and athleticism, is a willing defender, and has the tools to be a good offensive playmaker.
During his freshman season at UCONN, Castle is averaging 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 47 percent shooting from the field. He's been a streaky 3-point shooter so far this season (29 percent) and that is likely the biggest threat to Castle being selected in the top 10.
He could help change that if he has a good showing in the NCAA Tournament, as we saw last season with Jordan Hawks late in the season. Perhaps Castle could follow that same path this year.