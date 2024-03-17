NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
3. Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
Over the last few months, there may not be a prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class that has skyrocketed the most up draft boards and mocks than Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. Most recently, he rose to the top of The Ringer's most recent NBA Mock Draft. With how much influence they have, that's a pretty big deal for Sheppard. Whether you think he should be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft or not is another conversation for another day. The bottom line is that he's one of the best two-way prospects in this year's draft. It's time to admit that.
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Sheppard is going to get the platform he needs to prove himself as a prospect. The level of production and efficiency that Sheppard has been playing at this season can't be overlooked at this point. During his freshman season at Kentucky, Sheppard is averaging 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also averaging nearly three steals per game.
Sheppard is likely going to cement himself as a household name this week. If you aren't on the Sheppard wave yet, you likely will be soon.