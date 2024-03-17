NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
20. D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
While there's no guarantee that D.J. Wagner is going to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he's certainly an interesting prospect to keep an eye on heading into the NCAA Tournament. Having his ups and downs throughout his freshman season at Kentucky, Wagner is a 6-foot-4 freshman guard who is intriguing enough of a prospect in which a good run in the tournament could cement his status as a potential late first-round or early second-round pick in the draft.
During his freshman season at Kentucky, Wagner has started almost every game he's played while averaging 10 points and three assists per game on 41 percent shooting from the field. Wagner is certainly a streaky three-point shooter at this point in his career but when he is hitting from deep, he has shown the potential to put up impressive overall offensive numbers.
If nothing else, Wagner is a prospect who is either going to solidify his status as a strong draft prospect in the 2024 class or make his decision to turn pro a lot more difficult over the next few weeks by his performance in the NCAA Tournament.