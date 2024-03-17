NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
2. Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Here's a fun fact that I didn't know until recently: Cody Williams is the young brother of rising Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams. I'm not sure if that will help his draft stock any but even if not, Williams is a good enough prospect where that may not be necessary. During his freshman season at Colorado, Williams is averaging 13 points and three rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Williams is likely going to make a difference early on in the NBA because of his defensive capabilities and his open-court decision-making. However, it's his overall offensive playmaking that could help him become a potential franchise-changing player at the next level. And he could help cement that over the next couple of weeks and during the pre-draft process.
If Williams performs well in the pre-draft process, there's even a chance he could be in the No. 1 overall conversation. With how "shallow" and uncertain this year's draft class is (especially compared to last season), anything and everything is on the table heading into the summer.