NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
1. Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
There's a very good chance that if Kentucky makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament Rob Dillingham is going to emerge as a household name leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft. He's already begun to make a run up NBA Draft boards over the last couple of months and it's hard to envision that changing as the postseason arrives. Reed Sheppard may be garnering more headlines at this point in the pre-draft process, but I believe Dillingham has the skill set and athleticism that could make him the better pro.
As the No. 1 draft prospect from the NCAA Tournament field, Dillingham is going to win over plenty of fans over the next couple of weeks. During his freshman season at Kentucky, Dillingham is averaging 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-3 Kentucky guard could be in line to be the next great Wildcat prospect to burst onto the scene in the NBA, perhaps following in the recent footsteps of Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey. I predict his stock is going to skyrocket after the next couple of weeks.