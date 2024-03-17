NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
19. Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
Tyler Kolek may not be atop anyone's NBA Draft board at the moment, but he is certainly an intriguing experienced guard prospect to keep an eye on heading into the NCAA Tournament. Over the last few weeks, his draft stock has continued to rise and if he could have a good showing on the biggest stage he's had thus far in his career, there's a really good chance that he could potentially sneak into the first round as a prospect.
As a four-year player, Kolek has improved each season of his collegiate career. In what has become the best season of his collegiate career thus far, Kolek is averaging 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three-point range during his senior season at Marquette.
I'm not sure if anyone will be blown away by Kolek's athleticism but there's no question that he's become the heart and soul of the offense. It's rare to see a playmaker as productive as Kolek has been this season in college basketball, and that could make him quite the intriguing prospect heading into the pre-draft process.