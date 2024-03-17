NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
18. Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
There was a point earlier this season in which many presumed Terrence Shannon Jr. to be a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though that narrative has quieted over the last couple of months, I can't help but wonder if Shannon could potentially solidify his status once again as a first-round pick with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament.
Shannon is one of the more experienced college players preparing to turn pro and has been one of the most productive prospects this year in college basketball. In what has been his fifth season playing in college, his second with Illinois, Shannon is averaging 22 points, and four rebounds on 47 percent shooting for the field and 35 percent shooting from three-point range.
As a senior wing, it'll be interesting to see how Shannon performs on college basketball's biggest stage. At the very least, Shannon will put his full offensive arsenal on display for draft scouts to get a front-seat look.