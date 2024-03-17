NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
17. Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
Since becoming a starter at Colorado during his sophomore season, Tristan Da Silva has been one of the most consistent players in all of college basketball. Now in his senior season at Colorado, Da Silva will be looking to cement his status as a 2024 NBA Draft prospect. This season at Colorado, Da Silva is averaging 16 points and five rebounds on 49 percent shooting for the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
What teams will like most about Da Silva is the fact that he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be all that effective. There have been many times this season when he's found a way to impact the game in other ways without being the focal point of the game plan. That's the ultimate sign of a player who is able to play in whatever role is needed of him.
As he prepares to make the jump to the NBA, that's a skill set and ability that will make him unique compared to many other prospects in this year's draft class. A good showing in the NCAA Tournament could elevate his status heading into the pre-draft process too.