NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
16. Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette
Oso Ighodaro is certainly not a household name among the 2024 NBA Draft prospects list at the moment, but there's a chance that changes with a strong showing over the next couple of weeks. There's a chance that Ighodaro re-enters the first-round conversation heading into the true pre-draft process.
Averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game on 59 percent shooting from the field during his senior season at Marquette, Ighodaro is an offensively sound prospect with the potential to be a difference-making defender at the next level. He's not the prototypical new-wave big man that we've seen over the last 5-7 years in the NBA but Ighodaro is a player that could find a home at the next level because of his defensive capabilities.
If there is one concern about Ighodaro as he prepares to make the move to the NBA, it's the fact that he's an unproven 3-point shooter. In fact, he flat-out doesn't take them. As the NBA has quickly evolved to a more perimeter game over the last few years, you can't help how much that is going to affect his draft status.