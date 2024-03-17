NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
15. Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
Towards the start of the season, it was no foregone conclusion that freshman wing Johnny Furphy was going to be considered a highly-touted NBA Draft prospect for this year's class. However, over the course of the last two months of the season, Furphy is a player who has quickly risen on draft boards across the league.
As an offensively dynamic wing who comes in and plays with a ton of energy, it'll be interesting to see if Murphy can continue to build off the momentum he's made over the last couple of months heading into the NCAA Tournament. If Furphy can have a breakout performance or two over the next couple of weeks, there's a chance that he will cement himself as a lottery pick heading into the 2024 NBA Draft.
As it currently stands, Furphy has been mocked anywhere between being selected late in the lottery to late in the first round. I'd have to imagine that his volatile draft stock is going to end somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. And his showing in the NCAA tournament will have a big hand in that outcome.