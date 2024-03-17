NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
14. Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Over the last two years, you can make the argument that there hasn't been a more dominant player in college basketball than Purdue center Zach Edey. However, at the same time, it's far from a certainty that his game is going to translate to the NBA level. In fact, I'd imagine that most scouts aren't exactly sold on him even being worthy of a first-round draft pick.
However, you can't deny the numbers and his production over the last two seasons. This year specifically, in his senior season at Purdue, Edey is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds on 62 percent shooting from the field. At 7-foot-4, with that level of productivity, I'd find it hard to believe that there isn't a team willing to give Edey a shot at the next level.
Whether or not he gets drafted in the first round remains to be seen, but he's at the very least going to be taken as a second-round flier if he declares for the NBA Draft. I'm more interested in whether he can begin to change the narrative on his somewhat underwhelming draft stock.