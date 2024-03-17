NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
13. Jared McCain, G, Duke
As a highly-touted prospect heading into this season at Duke, it's safe to say that Jared McCain hasn't perhaps had the type of season that many were expecting him to have. That said, there's still a very good chance that McCain could work his draft stock to a place where he is a first-round pick come June.
Averaging 13 points and five rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three-point range during his freshman season at Duke, the numbers are not all that bad. It's his inconsistency from game to game that is likely going to catch the eyes of draft experts across the league.
That aside, there is much to like about McCain and his overall potential. There have been many games over the course of his freshman season where he's shown that potential to be a high-scoring offensive player while also being an above-average playmaker. That said, a good showing in the NCAA Tournament could help his draft stock a ton heading into the pre-draft process.