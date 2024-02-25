NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5 and a rising wing continues to gain traction.
The start of the stretch run is here. There's no looking back with less than 30 games left in the regular season. As the end of the season quickly emerges, the natural start of the NBA Draft season will arrive. Adding to the intrigue surrounding the NBA Draft is the college basketball season also quickly coming to a close.
Soon enough the start of the NCAA Tournament will arrive and that's where players can make an even bigger name for themselves ahead of the official NBA pre-draft process. But with all that still a few weeks away, we explore some twists and turns in this recent NBA Mock Draft. In our simulated NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs are awarded the No. 1 pick, and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5 to possibly land a new star to place next to Stephen Curry.
Let's explore our NBA Mock Draft 7.0.
1. San Antonio Spurs - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The San Antonio Spurs get a bit of luck in this simulated NBA Draft Lottery as if they needed any additional luck after landing Victor Wembanyama in last year's NBA Draft. Nevertheless, with the No. 1 pick, the Spurs selected rising star Zaccharie Risacher. Over the last few weeks, Risacher has emerged as a rising wing that very much has superstar potential if he ends up reaching his ceiling.
Risacher could be a great young prospect the Spurs could place next to Wemby as they look to set the foundation for the next 10 years.