NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
There's a chance that the Oklahoma City Thunder end up with back-to-back picks late in the lottery, thanks to the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, but it'd be hard to identify exactly what they would do with those two assets. In what is being labeled as a "weak" draft class, it's hard to envision the Thunder adding two prospects who would be able to contribute to any extent to a contending team anytime soon. Nevertheless, for the sake of this experiment, let's assume that OKC makes two selections here.
With the first, the Thunder could take a chance on Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham. He leaves much to be desired on the defensive end of the floor but plays fast offensively. And that could appeal more to a team like the Thunder. With Chet Holmgren manning the pan on the defensive end of the floor, he could act as a bit of protection for a guard who struggles defensively.
Nevertheless, Dillingham has many questions heading into the pre-draft process. With his level of production so far in his freshman season, though, it's hard to imagine that he won't be taken at some point around the lottery.