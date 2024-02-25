NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Utah) - Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
With the second pick in the lottery, perhaps Dalton Knecht could be of interest to a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder. Knecht is a more NBA-ready prospect than some of the other players in this draft class but the downside is that he may not have as high of a ceiling as his peers. Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Thunder could be looking for with this first-round selection. You can actually make the argument that Knecht is currently the biggest star in college basketball. The question is, can he carry over his high production into the NBA?
After transferring to Tennessee, Knecht is averaging 20 points and five rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Shooters can shoot. On the offensive end, he may not be the high scorer in the NBA as he's been in college, but shooting generally translates to the pros.
The big questions revolve around Knecht's defensive capabilities. Can he be good enough on that end of the floor to be a true difference-maker at the next level?