NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
14. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles) - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
Depending on how this season ends, the New Orleans Pelicans could be on the verge of some big changes during the offseason. Even with the recent whispers aside, the Pelicans may expect to retool their roster around their core this summer. Especially if they're subjected to another disappointing showing in the playoffs. At No. 14, one prospect that could be in play for the Pelicans is Johnny Furphy.
Furphy is a player that has begun to rise over the last few weeks. In the last 10 games specifically, Furphy has truly taken off for the Jayhawks. In the last 10 games (before this weekend's games), Furphy is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
You'd have to imagine that if Furphy continues to play at this level and builds momentum with additional breakout performances in the NCAA Tournament, it's going to be easy to envision Furphy cementing himself as a lottery pick.