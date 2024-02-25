NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
15. Orlando Magic - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
Heading into the NBA Draft, the overwhelming expectation surrounding the Orlando Magic is that they'll likely take a wing in the middle of the first round. However, if Donovan Clingan is available outside the lottery, I'd have a hard time seeing any team bypass this potential pick. Clingan is unlikely to develop into a star at the next level but he could very much be a difference-making defensive presence for a team like the Magic.
During his sophomore season at UCONN, the 7-foot-2 Clingan is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks per game on 65 percent shooting from the field. Clingan translates as an experienced defensive presence that has some offensive abilities. Throw him on a team like the Magic and he could carve out a pretty important role at the next level.
With a defined core of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic could very much benefit from a rotational piece from this year's draft. Drafting Clingan won't make many headlines but he could make a difference as Orlando looks to take the next step as a franchise.