NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
17. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Having turned over their roster away from the Pascal Siakam build to the Scottie Barnes one, with OG Anunoby being part of the changes, the Toronto Raptors will head into the offseason with the likelihood of more changes on their mind. Heading into the NBA Draft, looking for more pieces to build around Barnes will be a priority. I'm not sure about the fit but Ryan Dunn could be an interesting long-term play for the Raptors at this point in the draft.
In his sophomore season at Virginia, Dunn is averaging nine points and seven rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field. Even though he's not a developed offensive prospect at this point in his career, it's his defensive prowess that is going to appeal to NBA teams. There's a case to be made that Dunn is the best defensive prospect in this year's draft class.
Even though the days of drafting prospects solely based on defense are long gone, if he can even develop slightly on the offensive end of the floor, this would be a worthy pick for the Raptors. That's what Toronto has to be betting on with this type of selection.