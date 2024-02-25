NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Jaylon Tyson, F, California
As previously noted, this could be the perfect offseason in which the Atlanta Hawks could successfully retool their roster. They could elect to trade one of their stars and will have two first-round draft picks to jump-start the retooling, or the rebuilding if they want to go that far. With this second first-round pick, Jaylon Tyson could be in play for the Hawks. He's a player that I imagine is going to get more traction as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft.
In 26 games at California, Tyson, in his junior season, is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. If the Hawks are looking for an offensive-minded wing with great size and some upside, Tyson has to be on their radar.
For now, it's tough to predict what Tyson is going to translate to at the NBA level but he has the tools to be an impactful player in the right system. As the Hawks perhaps look to turn new leaves this summer, Tyson could be a fit.