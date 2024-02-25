NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
19. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
It's almost a certainty that the New York Knicks are going to have two first-round selections in this year's NBA Draft. Assuming they don't trade one or both of them away leading up to the draft, the Knicks will have the opportunity to add a couple more prospects to their developmental system this summer. With this first selection, I wouldn't be surprised if the Knicks looked to add to their frontcourt. That weakness has been evident this season as Mitchell Robinson works through another injury.
In an attempt to prevent this issue from happening again, the Knicks could take a flier on Yves Missi, an intriguing center prospect out of Baylor. Twenty-five games into his freshman season, Missi is averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 65 percent shooting from the field.
He's still very much a raw prospect and may not have much upside but is a player who could play a meaningful role for a contender like the Knicks. Missi is a big presence on the inside that could add some much-needed depth to New York's frontcourt.