NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
21. New York Knicks - Devin Carter, G, Providence
After adding some beef to their frontcourt with their first selection in this NBA Draft, the New York Knicks could look to add depth to their backcourt. One potential option for the Knicks late in the first round is Devin Carter, a recent riser among draft boards. As an experienced 6-foot-3 guard prospect, Carter could provide good value late in the first round. If teams truly buy his potential on the defensive end, there's no question that he has shown enough offensively to be taken in the first round.
In his junior season, Carter is averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. The jump that he's made this season during his second season at Providence is nothing short but impressive.
The big question for Carter will revolve around fit, his size, and whether NBA teams buy his ability to translate every skill of his to the next level. The numbers and eye test suggest that could end up being the case. However, those are real concerns and likely the biggest reason he isn't going to be taken higher in this year's first round.