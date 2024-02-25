NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
23. New Orleans Pelicans - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
Taking a gamble on Johnny Furphy with their first pick in this NBA Draft, you'd have to imagine that the New Orleans Pelicans will likely do more of the same with this second pick, late in the first round. One roll of the dice gamble that the Pelicans can make is Tidjane Saluan, a 6-foot-9 versatile prospect out of France. Salaun brings intrigue to the NBA Draft with his size, athleticism, versatility on both ends of the floor, and a developing 3-point shot that could be something he leans on heading into the pre-draft process.
With some big questions heading into the offseason, bringing in a prospect such as Salaun who can learn and grow behind Zion Williamson wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. This is the type of pick that may need 2-3 years before real dividends begin to show up but with as much talent as the Pelicans have on their roster, that's an affordable move.
The pre-draft process will prove to be huge for Salaun's draft stock. At this point, it's almost impossible to predict where he's going to be selected. He can go from anywhere late in the lottery to possibly even outside the first round.