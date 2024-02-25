NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
24. Milwaukee Bucks - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
If the Milwaukee Bucks' season doesn't end in a championship or at the very least, an appearance in the NBA Finals, this year will likely be viewed as somewhat of a disappointment. That could open the door for the Bucks to be aggressive heading into the offseason. With this first-round selection, the Bucks could get aggressive in trying to find the next hidden gem. One prospect that could fit that bill is Kyshawn George.
George officially makes his first appearance in our NBA Mock Draft, but I can't imagine this will be his last. As a late riser, it's all about the upside for George. He has great size, and athleticism, and has the framework to be a good offensive player. If he can continue to show strides in his game down the stretch, sneaking into the late lottery is not entirely out of the question for a prospect as talented as George is.
For the Bucks, who will be looking for some high-ceiling gambles heading into the NBA Draft, George does check a lot of the boxes that they'll be looking for. Plus, playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo could pay dividends for George in the long run.