NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
25. Denver Nuggets - Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette
The Denver Nuggets aren't a team that has a ton of holes along their roster but adding depth behind their star players is never a bad move. That's why heading into the NBA Draft, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Nuggets looked for added depth in the frontcourt. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the draft for the Nuggets is big man Oso Ighodaro, a productive and experienced player out of Marquette.
Throughout his four-year career at Marquette, Ighodaro has been incredibly productive. In his senior season, Ighodaro is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 62 percent shooting from the field. Of course, if there is one drawback to Ighodaro's potential heading into the NBA, it's the fact that he's yet to prove if he can stretch the defense with a 3-point shot. In today's NBA, that's almost a must for most bigs. Heading into the pre-draft process, it'll be interesting to see if that's something Ighodaro tries to sell.
Nevertheless, Ighodaro could still be a fit for a team like the Nuggets as a potential backup big. Plus, he can learn a thing or two for Nikola Jokic.