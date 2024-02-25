NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC) - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
With a second first-round pick, the Washington Wizards could take a big swing here with a prospect whose measurables scream potential. And for a team that is in no rush to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards could make a lot of sense for Bobi Klintman.
After one underwhelming season at Wake Forest, Klintman decided to take his talents to the NBL. While he's continued to show inconsistencies during his time there, Klintman is going to enter the pre-draft process with a very real chance of emerging as a first-round pick. As a versatile big or wing, Klintman could offer some buzz over the next couple of months.
He's the type of player that could be worth a gamble from the Wizards. Washington is in the very early stages of their rebuild and would very much benefit from a high-ceiling prospect such as Klintman. However, he may need a few years before he truly emerges as a high-quality player.