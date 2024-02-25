NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
27. Cleveland Cavaliers - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the more impressive teams this season and could be a real threat to make a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. No matter what happens the rest of the season, the Cavs are going to enter the NBA Draft with plenty of options at their disposal. One prospect that the Cavs could take a flier on is D.J. Wagner, a 6-foot-4 prospect out of Kentucky.
During his freshman season at Kentucky, Wagner is averaging 11 points and three assists on 41 percent shooting from the field. Because of his overall shooting struggles and inability to establish himself as a highly productive player for Kentucky, there are very real concerns about his ability to be a difference-maker at the next level.
Nevertheless, because of his natural raw potential, the Cavs could be a fit for Wagner. Especially considering the potential changes that may lie ahead for Cleveland. Nevertheless, he's a prospect to watch heading into the pre-draft process.