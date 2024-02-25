NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
28. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
With only one projected first-round pick, the Utah Jazz could be calculated with this selection. Considering this is a team that will be looking to build around Lauri Markkanen in an attempt to make the playoffs next season, there's one experienced prospect that could make a ton of sense for Utah - and that's Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar has had his waves of inconsistency this season at Kansas, but it would be shocking if the 6-foot-7 senior prospect didn't at least get a shot to prove his worth at the NBA level. Quite frankly, it could be worth it for a team like the Jazz to take a flier on him late in the first round, or perhaps even early in the second.
As one of the more experienced players in college basketball, McCullar is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. With this level of productivity, McCullarhas a strong case to be selected in the top 30.