NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Even with the success that the Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced thus far, I don't necessarily believe that anything is completely off the table for the team heading into the offseason. Heading into the NBA Draft, one prospect that the Wolves can take a flier on is Purdue center Zach Edey. For as productive as he's been throughout his career with the Boilermakers, he's very much a polarizing figure heading into the draft season.
Over the past two seasons, Edey has been one of the more productive players in college basketball. In back-to-back seasons, Edey has consistently averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 60-plus percent shooting from the field. At 7-foot-4, Edey towers over the competition in college basketball. The question is, will his skill set and productivity transfer when he makes the shift to the NBA level?
It could be worth it for the Wolves to take a chance on Edey. At the very least, perhaps he could emerge as a capable backup center in the league.