NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
3. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Even though it hasn't been a banner year for the Portland Trail Blazers, this is a team that desperately needs to find a way to bounce back soon. The good news or the bright side for the Blazers is that they have a solid young core that they could look to continue to build around. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, with a projected top 5 pick, one prospect that could fit in what the team has built over the last few years is Cody Williams.
Over the course of his freshman season at Colorado, Williams has shown the ability to do a little bit of everything, which should help him translate well to the NBA. As a projected top-10 pick, Williams could be in play for a team that has a pretty well-established core like the Blazers. In 17 games played this season, Williams is averaging 14 points and three rebounds on 59 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent shooting from 3-point range.
He's shown enough of an ability on both ends of the floor that it'd almost be surprising if he wasn't able to find a role right away as soon as he makes the jump to the NBA. The Blazers could be the right fit for Williams.