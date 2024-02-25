NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
30. Boston Celtics - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
Like many other teams selecting at this point in the NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics don't have many, if any, holes along their roster. At this point, the Celtics will be selecting for depth. With a potential need on that front, the Celtics could target a prospect such as Tristan da Silva, who could theoretically bolster their frontcourt heading into next season. As a seasoned prospect, da Silva knows what he is and what he isn't. He could be a player that the Celtics could view as an asset on that front, considering he's further along in his development than some of the other big man prospects in this draft class.
The four-year Colorado product is averaging 16 points and five rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. At 6-foot-9, he offers value on the wing and would even have the capability to play at the power forward position in certain situations.
For a team like the Celtics, da Silva could hold value as one of the more experienced prospects in this year's NBA Draft.