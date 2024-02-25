NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
4. Golden State Warriors - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
In our simulated NBA Draft Lottery, the Golden State Warriors move into the top 5 and are selecting No. 4 overall. They would need quite a bit of luck to fall into this scenario but that's the way the lottery balls fell in this simulation. With this No. 4 pick, the Warriors roll the dice on an extremely talented offensive player. Ron Holland is easily one of the most talented, raw offensive players in this year's draft class and he could be a good fit for what the Warriors need as they attempt to reload around Stephen Curry.
Holland has a high ceiling and a pretty low floor. There's a chance he never fully develops as a star in the NBA because of his inconsistencies in terms of efficiency and on the defensive end of the floor. But at such a young age, there aren't many prospects that aren't considered "raw." The Warriors would be betting on their developmental system to get the most out of Holland.
And with how the Warriors have excelled in this department over the last few years, how could you bet against Golden State? Maybe Holland gives this team the jolt they need to right the ship in Curry's twilight years.