NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
5. Detroit Pistons - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
With as many questions as the Detroit Pistons seem to have when it comes to the point guard position, I wouldn't be all that surprised if they elected to address the long-term future with Nikola Topic. The Serbian guard has good size (6-foot-6) and has shown the ability to be a difference-making playmaker while also being a good enough offensive threat in scoring the basketball. The questions surrounding Topic revolve around whether he has enough athleticism to develop into a star at the next level.
But because of the other tools that he's already shown, Topic seems like a good bet to be taken at some point in the top 10 of this year's NBA Draft. Unless, of course, something drastically changes between now and the draft. Topic could be the playmaker that the Pistons desperately need next to Cade Cunningham and could take a ton of the pressure off of the team's uncertainties surrounding Jaden Ivey.
The Pistons don't appear to be a team willing to continue down the rebuilding phase and need to hit big with this pick. Topic could be the next young spark plug to help the team reach new heights next season.