NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
7. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
With a likely second pick in the top 10, the San Antonio Spurs could completely revamp the supporting cast of foundation around Victor Wembanyama if they wanted. In this simulated lottery, the Spurs land the No. 1 and No. 7 pick. Those aren't two options to have. With a need for a consistent guard of the future on the roster, the versatile Stephon Castle could make some sense for the Spurs as they head into the first full offseason of building around Wemby.
Castle has great size for a prospect, at 6-foot-6, which will give him great versatility at the net level. Especially if he shows the ability to defend multiple positions. Averaging 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 47 percent shooting from the field overall, Castle has shown enough on the offensive end where he'll be able to work himself into possibly being a top 10 pick in the draft.
This is not a perfect fit for the Spurs considering they would greatly benefit from a pass-first point guard but Castle has enough versatility in his game where this pick would make sense.