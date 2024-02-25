NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Rising wing has superstar power; Warriors find new star in top 5
As we dig into our latest NBA Mock Draft, a rising star continues to show superstar potential and the Golden State Warriors jump into the top 5.
9. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
The Houston Rockets could very much find themselves back at the drawing board this offseason. With the hope of taking another step forward, equipped with a likely top 10 pick, nothing is off the board of the Rockets heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Looking to help solidify their backcourt, especially with the concerns surrounding Jalen Green now, Reed Sheppard could be a fit for the Rockets at No. 9.
Heading into the official start of the pre-draft season, I wouldn't be surprised if Sheppard was a prospect that only rises between now and the individual workouts. He's putting up crazy efficiency numbers and has the potential to be a "pest" on both ends of the floor at the next level.
In his freshman season at Kentucky, Sheppard is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and 51 percent shooting from 3-point range. With the potential that he carries as a two-way player at the next level, I'd be shocked if Sheppard didn't get some top-10 consideration in the draft.