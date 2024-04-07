NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
10. Atlanta Hawks - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
While it may be impossible to predict what the future may or may not hold for the Atlanta Hawks, it's clear that this could end up being quite the intriguing offseason for the franchise. Even if the Hawks don't make a big move via trade, this is still a team that needs to make some sort of roster shakeup. The status quo clearly isn't working for the Hawks and it would be surprising if something didn't change for the team this summer. With a projected lottery pick, one prospect that could be of value for the retooling Hawks is Cody Williams.
Williams is far from a finished product but with his capabilities on the defensive end of the floor, you'd have to imagine that he's going to garner lottery consideration. And if he ever develops a consistent offensive game, he could emerge as a potential 3-and-D threat.
Depending on what the Hawks will be prioritizing this offseason, this is a potential decision that could vary. You never know, with the way things are currently trending, this is even a pick that the Hawks could end up trading.