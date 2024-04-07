NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
11. Chicago Bulls - Jared McCain, G, Duke
The Chicago Bulls are likely going to head into the offseason with the hopes of completely reworking their roster. They'll have a great opportunity to get on the fast track of doing so with their projected lottery pick in this year's draft. One prospect that could emerge as a potential target for the Bulls is Jared McCain.
As one of the prospects that arguably raised his draft stock the most with his performance in the NCAA Tournament, it'll be interesting to see if McCain ends up declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. If he does, there's no question he may have played himself into being a potential lottery pick. And the Bulls, who could be at a crossroads heading into the offseason, could be an ideal fit as they look to jumpstart a new era for the franchise.
McCain is still developing as a player but is one of the best pure shooters in this year's class and has shown some signs of improvement when it comes to being a playmaker. If he does want to make the jump to the NBA, the Bulls could be an intriguing landing spot for the dynamic offensive-minded guard.