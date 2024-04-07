NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
Looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, there may not be many needs at the moment. However, this is a team that needs to continue to add talent in the event that they eventually make a big move to gut their depth. At some point, you'd have to imagine that such a move is coming. And if the Thunder continues to add strong talent, OKC will be able to manage to make a big move without taking much of a step back in terms of overall team depth.
With this No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Thunder could take a flier on Ron Holland, an intriguing defensive-minded wing out of the G League Ignite. At this point in the lottery, nearly every prospect is a gamble. It's hard to find surefire prospects at No. 12. However, Holland is the type of prospect that comes with plenty of potential.
Already with plenty of promise as a defensive difference-maker, if Holland continues to develop on the offensive end of the floor, he could emerge as a potential steal from this year's draft class. Throw Holland in the Thunder's developmental system, and they could potentially find a winner.