NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
13. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Kevin McCullar Jr., G, Kansas
With a second projected lottery pick thanks to a trade with the Golden State Warriors, it'll be interesting to see how the Portland Trail Blazers approach this selection. However, based on their interest in Jaime Jaquez Jr. from last year's NBA draft class, it wouldn't be surprising if they explored a few of the more experienced prospects in this year's class. Especially considering that this year's draft is considered to be a weaker class by many.
One intriguing prospect that could fall into that line of thinking for the Blazers is Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. As one of the most experienced players in this year's draft class, McCullar Jr. emerged as one of the most important pieces for the Jayhawks this season.
As a productive and experienced player, the hope for McCullar Jr. would be that he would be as close to a ready-to-play as there is at this point in the NBA draft. For a team that is looking to start making the move toward contending for a playoff spot in the West, McCullar Jr. could be a usable contributor for the Blazers sooner rather than later.