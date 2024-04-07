NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
14. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Even with the stopgap option that CJ McCollum has become for the New Orleans Pelicans, this is still a team that has some big questions about their long-term future when it comes to their backcourt. Without any of their young prospects truly engraving a long-term role for themselves on the team, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Pelicans explored the guard market in this year's draft class.
One potential talented, offensive-minded player who could emerge as a potential target for the Pelicans late in the lottery is Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter. Even though Walter still has some proving to do when it comes to his decision-making and overall offensive efficiency, he's proven over the course of his freshman season with the Bears that he has the potential to be an elite offensive player at the next level.
Whether or not he'll ever reach his ceiling remains to be seen, but later in the lottery, Walter would be a good gamble for any team to take. Especially for one with some long-term questions in their backcourt.